Brokerages Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target at $21.25

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

BYSI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.99. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. On average, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

