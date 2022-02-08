Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings per share of ($1.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $187.46.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.