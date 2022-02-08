Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.90 million to $555.18 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 41,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.