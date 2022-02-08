Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

