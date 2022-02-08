Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04. OLO has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $522,510.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,905.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

