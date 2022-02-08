Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

INSE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,187. The company has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.