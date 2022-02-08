Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $54.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 22,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,360. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.