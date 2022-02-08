Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $54.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 22,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,360. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
