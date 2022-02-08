Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Univest Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Univest Financial by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 77,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

