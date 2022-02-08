Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

