Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.44 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

