Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

