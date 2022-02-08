Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.