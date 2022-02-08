Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $863.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,074 shares of company stock worth $1,484,557. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

