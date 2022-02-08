Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $101.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.92 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $290.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $567.64 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $628.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 65.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.