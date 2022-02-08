Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

HTHT traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

