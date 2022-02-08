Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 167,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

