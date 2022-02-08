Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 14,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,897. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.