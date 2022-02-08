Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average of $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,553 shares of company stock worth $113,304,012. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.