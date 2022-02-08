Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Stock Position Lifted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

NASDAQ:SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,716. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

