Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

