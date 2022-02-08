Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

