BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 42,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,312,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

