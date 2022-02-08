Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

