Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
