Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. 1,052,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,833. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

