BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

