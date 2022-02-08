Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 36,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

