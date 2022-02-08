Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 1,632,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

