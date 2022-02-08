Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 287,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,648,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.98. 175,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

