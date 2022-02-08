Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 227,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

