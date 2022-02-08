Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $823,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,129,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,984,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,407,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

