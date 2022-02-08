Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

