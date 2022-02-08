Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,344,000 after buying an additional 403,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. 19,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,348. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.78.

