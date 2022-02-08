Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $139.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

