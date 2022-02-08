Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 249,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.