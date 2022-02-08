Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,658. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

