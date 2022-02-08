Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

APRN stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -3.57.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.