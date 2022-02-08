BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.64).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
