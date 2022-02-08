BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.64).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

