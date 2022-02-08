BlackRock Inc. Sells 166,273 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,273 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $64,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

ASPN opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $904.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

