BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $58,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,919.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,099.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.