BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $59,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,721.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

