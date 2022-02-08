BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $61,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.