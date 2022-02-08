BlackRock Inc. Has $60.18 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $60,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

