BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.43.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.