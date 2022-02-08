Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

