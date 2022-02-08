Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
