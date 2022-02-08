BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Upgraded at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. BioGaia AB has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB engages in the development, marketing, and sale of probiotic products. It operates through the following segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment sells drops, oral rehydration solutions, digestive health tablets, and also royalties pertaining to pediatric products.

