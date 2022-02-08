Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 25th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of TECH opened at $412.68 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $338.79 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.43 and a 200 day moving average of $476.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

