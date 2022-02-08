BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.