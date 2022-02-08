Bifrost Price Reaches $0.0851 (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00106835 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

