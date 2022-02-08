BIDR Trading Down 0.3% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $62.66 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.99 or 0.07054480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,177.96 or 0.99985178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055497 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006284 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

