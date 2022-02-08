BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.44).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,550.85 ($34.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,261.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,143.68. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,565 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

