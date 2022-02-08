Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 476 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. 9,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,606. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

